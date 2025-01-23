Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Vallecitos combines van driver and custodian for new position

Joe Naiman, Village News Reporter | Last updated Jan 23, 2025 11:44am0
At least for the 2024-25 school year, the Vallecitos School District position of van driver and custodian will be a single combined position.

The Vallecitos board voted 3-0 Jan. 14, with Michael Darnley absent and one vacant seat, to approve the job description for the van driver/custodian position. At this point, the position is only for Fiscal Year 2024-25.

“We approved a temporary position,” said Vallecitos School District Superintendent Meliton Sanchez, who is also the district’s Chief Business Officer.

The position involves transporting preschool students from Vallecitos to a neighboring...

 

