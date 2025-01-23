An open letter to RFK, Jr.

In the spring, summer and fall of 2024, San Diego and Orange counties, California, experienced a massive mosquito invasion. We were all bitten alive and unable to enjoy our backyards without mosquito defense.

Our children could not enjoy the warm weather without protective clothing. Never before had we been inundated with so many mosquitos of this magnitude. This is not safe. And there was no mention of this in the news.

After minimal research on the internet, I discovered that Bill Gates owns a company which harvests billions of mosquitos. A recent internet article stated that in early 2024, Gates, from his own mosquito harvesting company, released “handpicked” (are you kidding me?) sterilized male mosquitos to mate with other mosquitos in order to eradicate them. (it claimed).

As only female mosquitos bite, millions of female mosquitos must have been released, too, although the article, designed to deceive, only alluded to male mosquitos.

In my further research on or about 2010, another internet video showed Bill Gates stating, “what better way to spread vaccines than through mosquitos?”

Why would Bill Gates own a mosquito harvesting company?

It is well documented that mosquitos cause serious diseases, malaria, etc. This mosquito harvesting and subsequent release madness under the guise of eradication must stop. We will not be used as Gates’ guinea pigs! This is tantamount to biological warfare on the population of the USA.

Please be advised that we do not want to be bitten nor vaccinated by mosquitos!

As of this writing, another expanded mosquito harvest is set to be released in 2025. Please stop this mosquito madness and keep us safe!

I have written to our own Darrell Issa but he told me to contact some other politicians. Nobody helped those poor, uninformed, sterilized women even after the fact. Please be proactive on this and keep us safe now!

Deborah Howard

Resident of Southern California