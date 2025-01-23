Kicking It

We had another marvelous Christmas because Santa Claus found us docked in Puerto Vallarta on the Koningsdam! And let me assure you, while the grandkids were worried if St. Nick would find them, they were relieved on Christmas morning.

Yet now that Christmas is in the rearview mirror, it is time to look forward to 2025.

In the second week of January, my 32-year-old granddaughter will drive down from central Cal with her 3 ½-year-old twin boys. It’s dizzying to imagine she has a family of own.

Yet, one of the most thrilling days in January happens on the 20th when Americans will celebrate a new era. How appropriate because it is also Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday. At last, after decades of living off the government teat, that old segregationist Joe Biden will (finally) be out of office.

Who works at a job at the taxpayers’ expense for 50+ years? It is time to seriously set term limits and sweep out the rest of the old-self-serving guard.

This time, President Trump knows a lot about the Deep Swamp. Which is why he has anointed a posse of billionaire buddies (all working without pay) to sweep out the scum entrenched in DC. I will gladly withdraw that comment if anyone can find a Democrat who set their salary aside. Betcha can’t.

Funnily, now that the jig is up, Dems are worried about the government being weaponized against them. Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell might look for a big hole along with some others in the FBI and CIA. But it looks like they may get a Blanket Pardon by Joe. Wonder if Nancy P. will?

Don’t want to believe me still? Moneyman James Carville is still fuming that Kamala spent 2.5-billion-dollars to buy celebrity endorsements and still lost. Handily. I’m curious how much Julia Roberts got paid? When will Harris’ spending come to light?

Lastly, we all want to know who killed JFK, RFK, MLK, and how did the cocaine get in the White House? Let’s solve these mysteries first.

Elizabeth can be reached at [email protected].