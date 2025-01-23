Making Fallbrook Downtown Safer with Directed Signals?

Another person was hit crossing the street last week. People have died crossing the street. I’ve literally come within 6 inches of being hit twice at the intersection of Alvarado and Main. The first time I had my baby grandson and 9 year old granddaughter with me. Someone was just trying to beat the light.

The intersection at Alvarado and Main Avenue has long been a hotspot for accidents and near-misses, with drivers navigating through a mix of turning vehicles, oncoming traffic, and pedestrians crossing the street. What would help? My friend suggested that maybe it’s time to take a closer look at a proven solution that could dramatically reduce crashes at this busy intersection: installing directed signals with protected left-turn arrows.

Research consistently shows that protected left-turn arrows make intersections significantly safer by reducing the potential for collisions. According to the Federal Highway Administration, intersections with protected left-turn signals experience a 25-50% reduction in left-turn-related crashes. This type of signal eliminates the guesswork and split-second decisions drivers face when turning left on a straight green light. Instead of hoping for a gap in oncoming traffic, drivers can make their turn with confidence, knowing they have the right of way.

Currently, the permissive left-turn setup at Alvarado and Main contributes to confusion and hesitation among drivers. This increases the risk of angle collisions, which are often severe and costly. Protected left-turn arrows could help prevent these dangerous situations by ensuring that left-turning vehicles do not conflict with oncoming traffic or pedestrians. The FHWA reports a 37% decrease in crash rates at intersections where protected signals have been implemented.

In addition to improving vehicle safety, directed signals would also benefit pedestrians. With a protected left-turn arrow, pedestrians crossing Main Street or Alvarado wouldn’t have to contend with turning vehicles cutting into their paths. This dedicated timing enhances pedestrian safety, an especially important consideration in a walkable downtown area like Fallbrook.

Some might worry that adding directed signals could slow traffic flow. However, it seems the slight trade-off in speed is far outweighed by the increase in safety and peace of mind for drivers and pedestrians alike. It would make downtown safer and better for the merchants. Directed signals can actually improve the overall efficiency of an intersection by reducing the number of crashes and subsequent delays caused by accidents.

Fallbrook’s downtown is the heart of our community, bustling with locals and visitors enjoying its charm and vibrant businesses. By investing in directed signals with protected left-turn arrows, we can make this key intersection safer and more welcoming for everyone.

The evidence is there, and the solution is clear. It’s time for Fallbrook to make this crucial improvement for the benefit of our residents and visitors.

Now I’m not sure how to solve the problem of people getting hit and possibly killed walking across South Mission (not in the crosswalk) at night in dark clothes…