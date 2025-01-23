Re: 'The beat goes on' [Village News, Letter, 1/9/25]

Once again this writer delves into his Bottomless Bag of Big Important Words to impart his distaste for, among other things, certain members of the media.

Apparently not completely happy at having his adored Felon-in-Chief returned to the White House, he takes issue with the commentary of Rachel Maddow and Joy Reid for their purported “vile comments,” “mean-spirited monologues,” etc., and refers to them as “DEI divas.”

So here are some facts (remember facts? they do exist); Rachel Maddow graduated from Stanford University, earned a Rhodes Scholarship to Oxford University, then earned a doctorate in political science from that esteemed school. Joy Reid is a graduate of Harvard. So, among all the other commentators on MSNBC like Ari Melber, Chris Hayes, Jen Psaki, etc., what is it that sets these two apart?

Hmmm….let’s see – could it be that one is gay and the other one black? Nothing like educated and uppity minority women to get a MAGA man frothing at the mouth. So, if their existence is such an affront, why watch? Turn the channel, easily done, the MAGA morons on Fox always have some fiction or ugliness to impart and one can get enough rancor and stupidity there to get through the day if that is what’s required.

Trumps’s “aspirational vision” for our country involves grift and corruption that will be astounding in its scope, and the stain of having a convicted felon and sexual predator as commander-in-chief is making us the laughingstock of the planet.

His lies and empty promises are going to disappoint many; a con man is always a con man, and to give the devil his due, Trump is the best. After all, he’s been at it since he’s been out of diapers. And the various anti-science, sexual assaulters and incompetents he’s planning to install in cabinet positions would be ludicrous if it weren’t so terrifying.

Fasten your seat belts, it’s going to be a bumpy ride.

As for returning our country to her rightful heirs, I’m guessing Native Americans might find this encouraging.

The beat goes on indeed.

Georgiana Silvestro