Ronald Simpson, 88, passed away on Dec. 20, after a long battle with Alzheimer's and cancer. Ronald was born in San Diego on Feb. 9, 1936. He spent his childhood growing up in Fallbrook and attending Fallbrook schools.

Shortly after graduating in 1954, he began working for McDonnell-Douglas in Santa Monica, California and retired from the company in 1991 after 36 years of service in their Illustration Group.

After retirement, Ronald enjoyed working on his homes doing small remodeling projects, doing artwork (his first love) and, of course, cheering on his beloved San Diego Chargers. In 2014, Ronald and Ann moved to Lilliwaup, Washington to be close to family and he continued his remodeling of their home there.

Ronald is survived by his wife of many years, Ann; daughters Tamara (Lew) Roberts, Suzanne (Scott) Fulton and son Michael (Michelle) and one grandson, Brice Murrie.

Per Ron's request there will be no service, but the family will have a Family Memorial at a later date and his ashes will be scattered in and around Fallbrook and Idyllwild, California. Go Chargers!