Safeguard your pets during a wildfire

As wildfires impact air quality throughout Southern California, it is important to remember that – like humans – other animals are also vulnerable to the harmful effects of smoke.

The best way to safeguard animal companions is to keep them indoors with windows closed, limit outdoor time to essential bathroom breaks, and use air purifiers to keep the air clean indoors.

If you haven’t already, now is also an important time to assemble an animal emergency kit that includes medications, medical records, litter and a litter box for cats, and at least one week’s worth of food and bottled water.

Plan to take animals with you in an evacuation – keeping dogs on a harness and leash and cats and other small animals in secure carriers, as frightened animals may bolt. Additionally, make sure your animals are microchipped and wearing ID tags with your current contact information.

If authorities force you to evacuate without your animals, never leave them tied up or confined. Fire can turn deadly in seconds, especially for animals stuck on the end of a chain or in a pen. Cut fences and open stalls to give animals at least a chance to escape.

Domesticated animals depend on us for their health and well-being. We must take extra precautions to protect them.

Melissa Rae Sanger

The PETA Foundation