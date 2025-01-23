Trump has made his bed

In the past 10 years, the Earth’s temperature has risen several degrees, with each successive year being deemed “hottest on record.” That’s Global Warming, which is responsible for global climate change.

The traditional four seasons are no more. Now there’s a succession of severe weather events, with drought periods followed by torrential rainfalls, as well as periods of severe heat or cold. And that’s for the whole world, not just the U.S.

Just the rise in temperature alone is a problem. Record numbers of people are dying from heat exposure. In the U.S., over 2,300 heat exposure deaths were reported in 2023, a new record (AMA journal JAMA}. And infectious micro-organisms are thriving in this warmer climate, like the ones responsible for Salmonella, Listeria, E. Coli, and Norovirus.

But the extreme weather events are playing hob with our country’s well-being and that of most others as well. Last year, Helene-Milton was a one-two punch to America’s gut. This year's fires in California will be another devastating blow, and it’s not over yet.

A headline in The Guardian’s newsletter (1/12/25) put it this way “‘Particularly dangerous’ wildfire weather returns to California and could linger for months. But will it be the only one? I’d say, probably not.

The rest of the developed nations understand that the cause of Global Warming is simple: the burning of fossil fuels has been increasing the insulating layer of carbon dioxide that prevents the normal cooling of the Earth. The solution is to reduce the use of fossil fuels to a minimum.

But our new President claims Global Warming is a hoax and his proposed appointees are of like mind. Of course they are, or he wouldn’t be appointing them. They can just lie about the cause of the abnormal weather. Lying has worked well for Trump and the Republican Party leaders so far. So that’s what I expect to see.

Welcome to the new, fact-free New Year.

John H. Terrell