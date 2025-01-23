We need safe beaches

San Diegans have been unable to enjoy their beaches for far too long. In Imperial Beach, our beaches have been closed for over a thousand days. Coronado, a prime tourist destination, is facing the same crisis.

This ongoing issue caused by untreated storm water runoff and sewage from the Tijuana River Valley crossing our borders demands immediate action. The time for talk is over.

At our last Board of Supervisors meeting on Oct. 8, 2024, the Board directed the Chief Administration Officer to return with recommendations for legal options and funding opportunities available at the state and federal levels to address the Tijuana River Valley pollution crisis.

This included examining a potential Superfund designation through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, which is designed to clean up the nation’s most contaminated lands and respond to environmental disasters.

The current legal and regulatory assessments confirm the severity of the situation. However, we do not need more studies to confirm what we already know: human waste continues to cross our borders, polluting our waters and keeping our beaches closed. This must stop. We need decisive action, not more reports.

We understand the complexities involved and the need for cooperation between local, state, and federal agencies. However, finger-pointing between jurisdictions has left us stuck. Our community deserves clean water and access to our beaches. We need leadership with the courage to make this issue a top priority and take real steps toward a solution.

I want you to know that I will do all I can to fight and bring common sense to reopen our beaches. We urge you to join us in pushing for immediate federal and state intervention to fix this crisis once and for all. Let’s work together to restore our beaches and protect our communities.