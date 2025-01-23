Fallbrook Girls Softball spring registration continues

FALLBROOK – Parents can register their daughters in person for the spring season of softball at upcoming walk-up registrations. The next walk up registration will be on Thursday, Jan. 23, from 5:30-7 p.m., also at Ingold Sports Park, 2551 Olive Hill Road. They can also register any time online at www.FallbrookGirlsSoftball.com.

Final opportunities to register in person will be at the assessments where players will demonstrate their skills for team placement. The girls should arrive ahead of time to check in. Assessments will be held at Ingold Sports Park:

Monday, Feb. 3

• 8U 5-6:30 p.m.

• 12U...