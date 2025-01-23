Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Janikowski concludes college football career at Holiday Bowl

Joe Naiman, Village News Reporter | Last updated Jan 23, 2025 11:4am0
Share
Village News/Scott Padgett photos count

Dean Janikowski (49) makes one of his five extra point kicks during the Holiday Bowl in San Diego. He also kicked off six times and punted once for 42 yards.

count

The first college football game Dean Janikowski attended was the 2016 Holiday Bowl in San Diego in which Minnesota defeated Washington State University. Janikowski, who lives in Fallbrook and was a Cathedral Catholic High School sophomore at the time, eventually played football for Washington State and closed out his college playing career in the 2024 Holiday Bowl at Snapdragon Stadium.

"It was really cool," Janikowski said.

Janikowski is a lifelong Fallbrook resident who attended St. Peter the Apostle Catholic School prior to his four years at Cathedral Catholic. He played flag football for S...

 

Most Popular

Reader Comments(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 
Rendered 01/23/2025 14:26