Janikowski concludes college football career at Holiday Bowl

The first college football game Dean Janikowski attended was the 2016 Holiday Bowl in San Diego in which Minnesota defeated Washington State University. Janikowski, who lives in Fallbrook and was a Cathedral Catholic High School sophomore at the time, eventually played football for Washington State and closed out his college playing career in the 2024 Holiday Bowl at Snapdragon Stadium.

"It was really cool," Janikowski said.

Janikowski is a lifelong Fallbrook resident who attended St. Peter the Apostle Catholic School prior to his four years at Cathedral Catholic. He played flag football for S...