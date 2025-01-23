Warriors pin four Jaguars during league wrestling opener

Although the first Valley League dual meet of the season for Fallbrook High School’s wrestling team was a 52-30 Valley Center win, varsity Fallbrook grapplers pinned four of their opponents during the Jan. 9 match in Valley Center.

“We did okay,” said Fallbrook High Coach Tom Brockson. “A lot of young guys really stepped up.”

Wrestling has both individual scores and team scores. In each match, a wrestler is given one point for an escape, two points for a takedown, a reversal, or a near fall lasting two to five seconds, and three points for a near fall of at least five seconds. Infractions may...