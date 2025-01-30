Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Bring the world to your home this coming fall

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif – ASSE International Student Exchange Programs, a non-profit, public benefit organization, is inviting local families to discover the many rewards of hosting a foreign exchange student.

ASSE students come from more than 50 countries worldwide: France, Denmark, Spain, Italy, Ukraine, Japan, Australia, to name a few. They are between the ages of 15 and 18 years, and they are enthusiastic and excited to experience American culture, family life, school, sports. etc.

They also love to share their own culture and language with their host families, who welcome the students into...

 

