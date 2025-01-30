Fallbrook Woman's Club seeks talent

FALLBROOK – Got talent? Fallbrook Woman’s Club is seeking talent for its show, Fallbrook’s Got Talent, on Saturday, May 31 at Fallbrook Mission Theater.

After many requests from last year‘s performance of Fallbrook Follies, the Fallbrook Woman’s Club will again showcase local talent from Fallbrook and the surrounding area. Talent of all genres and ages are welcome to audition.

Auditions will be held in February and throughout March with the finalists to be announced April 1. Audition forms can be obtained online at https://fallbrookwomansclub.org/ or directly from [email protected].

Submitted by the Fallbrook Woman’s Club.