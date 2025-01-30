Humorist/economist Spivak to speak at Republican meeting

FALLBROOK – The Republican Women of California-Fallbrook is pleased to have as their guest speaker on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, author, humorist, and economist Loren Spivack.

Spivack founded “Free Market Warrior” in an effort to make a positive difference in American politics and economics. He conducts "Economic Literacy" seminars across the United States and has delivered his famous seminars to over 200 groups in 20 states.

Spivak’s eighth book, “A Parody Of Public Education” will be out in early 2025. Always with a fresh take, he examines the fundamental truths underlying the political challenges we face through economics and humor.

Throughout 2025, the Republican Women of California-Fallbrook will be celebrating the club’s 75th anniversary.

The Republican Women invite everyone to attend their meeting on Friday, Feb. 14 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Historic Mission Theater, 231 North Main. RSVP to rwcfallbrook.org. The cost is $10.

Submitted by the Republican Women of California-Fallbrook.