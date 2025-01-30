Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Jan. 31 declared 'Mary Forbess Day'

Bonsall Woman's Club Charter Member turns 100

Last updated Feb 03, 2025 2:7pm0
Share
Village News/Courtesy photos count

Smiling Mary Forbess, who is almost 100 and definitely as fabulous as her sash proclaims, is ready to blow out candles on her beautiful birthday cake.

count

BONSALL – Bonsall Woman's Club kicked off 2025 with a surprise 100th birthday celebration at the January meeting for Mary Forbess, a BWC charter member since 1980.

Honored guests included the Forbess family as well as representatives from the offices of Supervisor Jim Desmond, Assemblyman Carl DeMaio, and the Bonsall Chamber of Commerce. Plaques and certificates of appreciation announcing that Jan. 31 is hereby known as "Mary Forbess Day" were presented to the centenarian for her 45 years of service in the club.

"To see everyone waiting for me when I walked in and then yell surprise.... I'm st...

 

Most Popular

Reader Comments(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 
Rendered 02/03/2025 16:21