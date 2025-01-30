Jan. 31 declared 'Mary Forbess Day'

Bonsall Woman's Club Charter Member turns 100

BONSALL – Bonsall Woman's Club kicked off 2025 with a surprise 100th birthday celebration at the January meeting for Mary Forbess, a BWC charter member since 1980.

Honored guests included the Forbess family as well as representatives from the offices of Supervisor Jim Desmond, Assemblyman Carl DeMaio, and the Bonsall Chamber of Commerce. Plaques and certificates of appreciation announcing that Jan. 31 is hereby known as "Mary Forbess Day" were presented to the centenarian for her 45 years of service in the club.

"To see everyone waiting for me when I walked in and then yell surprise.... I'm st...