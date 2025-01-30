Krake Alan Peterson was born in Fallbrook, California on Aug. 14, 1959, to Arlan and Rosalie Bell Peterson and was content to spend the majority of his life right where it began.

Krake went to Fallbrook schools from kindergarten all the way through to graduation from FUHS in 1977. After his graduation, Krake went to work for his father, a General Contractor, primarily as a carpenter. Together the father and son team built and remodeled homes in The Friendly Village and surrounding areas.

In 1981, Krake married Suzy Boker and together they had 2 children. Their son Sky was born in 1982 and daughter Sierra joined the family in 1985.

In the winter of 1996, Krake and his children moved to Sandpoint, Idaho, where he was head of the maintenance department at the Walmart in nearby Ponderay. In 1999, missing the Southern California weather, they moved back to Fallbrook to get warm again and to be near family.

Krake, like his Dad, was skilled in all aspects of the building trade, and was frequently called on to make repairs to a variety of plumbing and electrical components. He was a "fixer" of all things mechanical and willingly contributed his skills whenever and wherever they were needed, oftentimes when he was not in a financial position to do so.

He was charitable, kind and always ready to lend a helping hand to someone in need. Krake was fun-loving and good-natured from the day of his birth, ready with a friendly smile and a sparkle in his eye for all he came in contact with.

He was famous within his large, extended family, for the hand-cranked home-made ice cream and home-brewed root beer which he customarily provided for annual family reunions.

Krake succumbed to his battle with cancer on Jan. 14, 2025, at Palomar Medical Center Poway and leaves behind his children: Sky and his wife, Kelly Bliven-Peterson and Sierra and her husband, Cory Hester; his grandchildren Kaleb Bliven-Peterson, Amethyst Bliven, and Croix Hester. Krake is also survived by his brother Nile Peterson; Nile's daughter Chelsea; his sister Tracy Peterson; her partner Donnie Warren; brother-in-law Isaac Varela; niece Nicole Scalf and her husband Jeremy; niece Raquel Gannone and her husband TJ; nephew, Clark Varela and his wife, Jamie; two great-nieces and three great-nephews.

He will be remembered and missed by all.

Friends and family are invited to celebrate his life at the Pavilion at Live Oak Park in Fallbrook with a potluck on March 1, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.