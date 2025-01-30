Looking for mother-daughter change makers

FALLBROOK –National Charity League is a mother-daughter membership organization, the purpose of which is to foster the mother-daughter relationship and develop leadership skills in women, primarily through philanthropic work.

It is the hope of NCL that the daughters will absorb the community values and ideals, which the older generation holds to be important and worthy of preservation.

The San Luis Rey Chapter began here in Fallbrook in 1973 and is a member of the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce. The chapter has members who live or go to school in North County, such as San Marcos, Vista, Bonsall...