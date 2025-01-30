Residents help keep homes safe at 'Chipping Day'

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Fire Safe Council sponsored its first "chipping day" of the new year on Saturday, Jan. 4, at North County Fire Protection District Fire Station 4, 4375 Pala Mesa Dr., from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The event was offered to residents of Fallbrook, Bonsall, DeLuz and Rainbow.

The goal of the event was to provide a centralized location for the residents to have branches, less than six inches in diameter, trimmed brush, palm branches and other cut vegetation from their properties chipped/shredded into mulch. The event was another resounding success.

Throughout the day, more...