Save the date for Fallbrook A Leer event

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook A Leer's annual day of literacy, activities and volunteering will be Saturday, March 15 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Keynote speaker to be announced.

Join organizers in celebration of the 21st annual event, which will feature 30 guest readers for elementary age children, activities for preschoolers, free filled backpacks, free books, cultural folk dancing, low rider cars, food and much, much more.

More details to come. Please feel free to reach out with any questions or if you want to support this event financially. Call Tauna Rodarte at 619-921-3944.

Submitted by Fallbrook A Leer.