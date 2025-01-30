Vallecitos School District approves contract for fiberoptic cabling

The Jan. 14 meeting of the Vallecitos School District included the award of a contract to install new fiberoptic cabling.

GEA Builders, whose office is in San Diego, was awarded the contract on a 3-0 vote with Michael Darnley absent and one vacancy on the board. The base amount of the contract is $33,740 while an owner-controlled contingency of $11,260 will allow for $45,000 of district spending without further board approval.

“It’s going to upgrade our IT (information technology) infrastructure,” said Vallecitos School District Superintendent and Chief Business Officer Meliton Sanchez. “It wi...