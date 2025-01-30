Vallecitos School District approves contract for fiberoptic cabling

Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma
The Jan. 14 meeting of the Vallecitos School District included the award of a contract to install new fiberoptic cabling.
GEA Builders, whose office is in San Diego, was awarded the contract on a 3-0 vote with Michael Darnley absent and one vacancy on the board. The base amount of the contract is $33,740 while an owner-controlled contingency of $11,260 will allow for $45,000 of district spending without further board approval.
“It’s going to upgrade our IT (information technology) infrastructure,” said Vallecitos School District Superintendent and Chief Business Officer Meliton Sanchez. “It wi...
