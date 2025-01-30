Volunteers aid fire recovery – Los Angeles

SAR volunteers assist with Eaton Fire Response

SAN DIEGO – Thirty-six dedicated volunteers from the San Diego Sheriff's Office Search & Rescue Team were deployed to assist in the aftermath of the devastating Eaton Fire in Los Angeles County. The fire, which has destroyed homes and displaced numerous families, has left widespread destruction in its wake.

The SAR volunteers provided critical support in the form of search efforts, debris clearing, and aiding local authorities in locating missing individuals. Equipped with specialized training and experience, these volunteers worked tirelessly to bring relief and resources to affected communit...