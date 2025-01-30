Volunteers needed to advocate for youth living in foster care

SAN DIEGO – At the start of a new year, many in San Diego County might be looking for a meaningful way to give back. Voices for Children invites them to volunteer as a Court Appointed Special Advocates in 2025 and change the life of a child in foster care.

This year, close to 2,500 children will spend time in foster care in San Diego County after experiencing abuse or neglect. They are among the most vulnerable members of the community. Once they enter the dependency system, their world suddenly includes court hearings, social workers, attorneys, and often new homes and schools. They need some...