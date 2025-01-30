The new year brings new fun

FALLBROOK – Encore Social Club members opened the new year with their January Coffee Meeting. They hosted guest speaker Elissa Davey with Garden of Innocence, a nonprofit organization that gives dignified burials to abandoned and unidentified children. Davey outlined how their organization accomplishes their mission.

Encore members enjoyed a variety of activities during the month of January. The Wine and Dine gathering provided a great dinner as well as a fun evening of karaoke, with costumes that corresponded with the performances. There were a lot of laughs as everyone enjoyed watching the '...