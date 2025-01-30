Theatre Talk from music to ballet to drama

This year is already stacking up with some diverse choices.

At Broadway San Diego, "Some Like It Hot" runs Jan. 28-Feb. 2; followed by "Wicked" in February. "Hamilton" returns May 7, 3651 Fourth Ave., 619-564-3000 or www.broadwaysd.com.

CCAE continues to provide a variety of entertainment that is worth exploring. The performance that caught my eye on March 17 is the "Highland Way" performing Scirish Music (Scottish and Irish) in kilts! California Center for the Arts provides lots of free parking at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. Escondido. For tickets, call 760-839-4149 or visit www.artcenter.org.

Cit...