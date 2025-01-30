Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Theatre Talk from music to ballet to drama

Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal, Special to The Village News | Last updated Jan 30, 2025
Village News/Julie Licari photo

Dolly (Heidi Meyer) prepares Horace Vandergelder (A.G. Parks) for his big date night in New York City at Harmonia Gardens. "Hello Dolly" opens Feb. 7 at San Diego Musical Theater.

This year is already stacking up with some diverse choices.

At Broadway San Diego, "Some Like It Hot" runs Jan. 28-Feb. 2; followed by "Wicked" in February. "Hamilton" returns May 7, 3651 Fourth Ave., 619-564-3000 or www.broadwaysd.com.

CCAE continues to provide a variety of entertainment that is worth exploring. The performance that caught my eye on March 17 is the "Highland Way" performing Scirish Music (Scottish and Irish) in kilts! California Center for the Arts provides lots of free parking at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. Escondido. For tickets, call 760-839-4149 or visit www.artcenter.org.

