10 Best native plants for San Diego

Last updated Jan 30, 2025 10:7am0
Salvia produces long flower spikes and is heat tolerant. Village News/ Cheung Yin on Unsplash photo

Teri Silver / lawnlove.com

San Diego is known for beautiful scenery, a stunning coastline, and professional sports teams, but "America's Finest City" has its share of attractive native plants, too. The native flowers of San Diego draw birds, butterflies, and bees to backyards and landscapes.

Advantages of San Diego's native plants:

• Environment – Native plants adapt to San Diego's climate, weather patterns, and soils. They need less water and can survive droughts.

• Fire-resistant – Succulent plants like cacti, agave, and aloe vera protect themselves from the heat and potential wildfires.

• E...

 

