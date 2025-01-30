If you want to develop healthier eating habits in 2025, follow these helpful tips

Lexi Eisele / Director of Nutrition Services / Mama's Kitchen

There’s never a bad time to change your eating habits, and no matter how cliché it may seem, the start of a new year is a great opportunity to commit yourself to healthier habits. The key, though, is developing healthy habits that will last long-term.

Changing your eating habits can be a rewarding journey, even if it comes with its challenges. Embracing healthier choices often encourages creativity, brings refreshing changes to your routine, and invites you to be more intentional about your meals, whether at home or when dining out....