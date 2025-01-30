Mobile Crisis Response Program celebrates four years

The county’s Mobile Crisis Response Team program is celebrating four years supporting those facing behavioral health crises.

The program launched in January 2021 as a pilot. It has grown exponentially, going from 131 calls in its first year to more than 7,000 between July 2023 and June 2024.

Response teams are made up of trained personnel who can work directly with people, assess their needs and identify ways to de-escalate behavioral health crises without involving law enforcement.

“These teams are effectively meeting those in crisis where they are and stabilize more than 50% of cases in the...