National Burn Awareness Week is Feb. 2-8

SAN DIEGO – Burn risks are present in every living space, from homes to apartments to temporary shelters. During National Burn Awareness Week (Feb. 2-8), the Burn Institute joins the American Burn Association in raising awareness about preventing burn injuries and fires in the home.

This year’s theme, “Burn Prevention Starts Where You Live,” highlights practical steps to reduce burn hazards in kitchens, bathrooms, sleeping areas, and storage spaces. Simple, proactive changes can help prevent life-altering injuries and create safer living environments for everyone.

Prevent burn injuries where y...