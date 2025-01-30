South Coast REC studies pesto profitability for small-scale basil growers

UC ANR advisors, staff research methods in conserving highly perishable product

If you visited the greenhouse at the University of California South Coast Research and Extension Center in early fall, you would have smelled a sweet aroma with notes of lemon, pepper and licorice.

In one of the conservatories, a team of UC Cooperative Extension advisors and staff grew seven varieties of basil and, by the end of October, the plants stretched nearly two feet tall with leaves large enough to warrant a closer look. The wonderful smell would soon become delightful tastes, as the team planned to turn the basil into pesto.

"The rationale was to provide a high-value crop and a value-...