State law expanding involuntary behavioral health treatment took effect Jan. 1

The County of San Diego’s Behavioral Health Services has spent the last year organizing extensive planning and training to prepare for the biggest update to California’s civil detention and conservatorship laws in more than 50 years.

The updates are required by State Senate Bill 43 (SB-43) which took effect Jan. 1. Now, more people in San Diego needing help with behavioral health conditions may be involuntarily transported for evaluation, treatment and potential conservatorship.

The law significantly modifies the legal definition of “grave disability” which can be used to evaluate the conditio...