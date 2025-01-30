Three benefits of taking high-energy workout classes from a fitness instructor

A multi-hyphenate certified group fitness instructor (barre, Pilates, yoga, HIIT) and personal trainer shares her insight of the noticeable benefits from taking high-energy based workout classes.

#1 – "Breaking a sweat and achieving goals that you may not have thought your body was capable of is so good for not only your physical health, but also your mental health!"

Both the Centers for Disease Control and American College of Sports Medicine recommend physical activity to the general population "because it is considered an important tool for the improvement of public health."*

#2 – "It increa...