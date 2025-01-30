Vallecitos School District awards contract for air filters and CO2 monitors

The Vallecitos School District will be receiving new filters for district heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system units and will also be receiving carbon dioxide monitors.

A 3-0 Vallecitos board vote Jan. 14, with Michael Darnley absent and one vacant seat, approved a contract with Emcor Services Mesa Energy for the devices. The Irvine company will provide and install 19 MERV-13 filters on the HVAC units and 15 CO2 monitors. Some repair of existing facilities will also be performed, and the contract is for $20,440.

The California Energy Commission has two California Schools He...