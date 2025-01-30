Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Vallecitos School District awards contract for air filters and CO2 monitors

Joe Naiman, Village News Reporter | Last updated Jan 30, 2025 10:1am0
Share

The Vallecitos School District will be receiving new filters for district heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system units and will also be receiving carbon dioxide monitors.

A 3-0 Vallecitos board vote Jan. 14, with Michael Darnley absent and one vacant seat, approved a contract with Emcor Services Mesa Energy for the devices. The Irvine company will provide and install 19 MERV-13 filters on the HVAC units and 15 CO2 monitors. Some repair of existing facilities will also be performed, and the contract is for $20,440.

The California Energy Commission has two California Schools He...

 

Most Popular

Reader Comments(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 
Rendered 01/30/2025 11:24