Artist Prosser earns 'Best in Show' in OC Fair wine label competition

FALLBROOK – Every year, D'Vine Path encourages all students to submit an original art piece to the program's wine label competition. The winning label is featured on every wine bottled at D'Vine Path for the year and the label is also entered into the Orange County Fair Wine Label competition. D'Vine Path artist Denae Prosser's entry was chosen to represent the program's 2024 collection of bottled wine.

Prosser has been enrolled in the program since the Art Studio's inception in 2022. Since joining, she has prioritized expressing her creativity, growing her business and pushing her boundaries...