Blankets and more sent to Altadena

FALLBROOK – Carmen Willard, president of the non-profit Fallbrook Blanket Project, responded to the request from Juliana Caso, youth director at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, for items to be taken to fire victims in Altadena.

St. Peter Youth Ministry coordinated this collection over the period of only a few days in order to deliver the items for the planned giveaway. Many folks from St. Peter's brought in clothing, bedding, towels, toiletries and more to be taken in a large service body van on Jan. 18 to a fire victims giveaway, begun by St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church in Altadena and...