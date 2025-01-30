Cal Fire alerts the public of fake social media accounts requesting donations

SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) is alerting the public about fraudulent social media accounts impersonating Cal Fire and soliciting donations. Cal Fire does not solicit donations from the public, either in person or online.

Additionally, all of Cal Fire’s social media accounts are verified accounts and have the blue or gray checkmark and are categorized as a Government Organization. If you do not see the checkmark, it is not an official Cal Fire account.

While Cal Fire does not request donations, there are legitimate organizations that support...