Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Cal Fire alerts the public of fake social media accounts requesting donations

Last updated Jan 30, 2025 10:18am0
Share

SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) is alerting the public about fraudulent social media accounts impersonating Cal Fire and soliciting donations. Cal Fire does not solicit donations from the public, either in person or online.

Additionally, all of Cal Fire’s social media accounts are verified accounts and have the blue or gray checkmark and are categorized as a Government Organization. If you do not see the checkmark, it is not an official Cal Fire account.

While Cal Fire does not request donations, there are legitimate organizations that support...

 

Most Popular

Reader Comments(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 
Rendered 01/30/2025 11:38