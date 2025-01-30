Chamber events announced for February

Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma
FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce has several events lined up for February, including the following:
Monday, Feb. 3 – First Monday Coffee at Chamber office, 9 a.m.
Thursday, Feb. 13 – SunUpper hosted by the Angel Society of Fallbrook at the Angel Shop, 9 a.m.
Monday, Feb. 17 – President’s Holiday – office closed
Wednesday, Feb. 19 – SunDowner at VFW Post 1924, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 21 – Business Breakfast Club at Regency Fallbrook (Chamber members only), 9 a.m.
Thursday, Feb. 27 – Dinner Mob at Café Des Artistes, 5 p.m.
For more details on any of these events, call the Chamber, 760-728-5845.
Submitted by the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce.
