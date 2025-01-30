Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Collaborative effort puts out fires

Lucette Moramarco, Editor | Last updated Jan 30, 2025 10:18am0
Share
count

North County Fire Protection District and CAL FIRE/San Diego County Fire remain in Unified Command on the Lilac fire as Chief zMcReynolds leads a briefing at 0700 hours, Jan. 22 on Rainbow Municipal Water District's site, to discuss the Incident Commands' action plan with incoming crews for the next operational period. Village News/NCFPD photo

count

Three fires started burning in the Fallbrook/Bonsall area in the early morning hours of Jan. 21 but were kept from growing out of control by the joint efforts of more than 40 fire departments.

No cause has been revealed yet for any of the three as investigations continue, but arson is one possibility.

The smallest of the three, the Riverview fire in the north part of Fallbrook was contained to one acre within three hours with only one outbuilding destroyed. The Pala fire burned 17 acres but no structures were damaged and the fire was at 100% containment before noon.

The biggest one, the Lilac...

 

Most Popular

Reader Comments(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 
Rendered 01/30/2025 11:43