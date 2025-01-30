Collaborative effort puts out fires

Three fires started burning in the Fallbrook/Bonsall area in the early morning hours of Jan. 21 but were kept from growing out of control by the joint efforts of more than 40 fire departments.

No cause has been revealed yet for any of the three as investigations continue, but arson is one possibility.

The smallest of the three, the Riverview fire in the north part of Fallbrook was contained to one acre within three hours with only one outbuilding destroyed. The Pala fire burned 17 acres but no structures were damaged and the fire was at 100% containment before noon.

The biggest one, the Lilac...