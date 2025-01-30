Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Craft coffee and community at Kettle on Main

Savannah Ray Reynolds, Village News Multi Media Intern | Last updated Jan 30, 2025 10:16am0
Share
Village News/Savannah Ray Reynolds photos count

Givino Rossini, owner and operator of Kettle on Main, focuses on community, consistency, and quality.

count

Givino Rossini, owner of Kettle on Grand in Escondido, has thoughtfully transformed the former Hearth coffee shop into the warm and inviting Kettle on Main.

Rossini, with extensive experience in the service industry, is focused on providing excellent coffee and fostering community, consistency, and quality at the Fallbrook location.

His path into hospitality began in high school, when he worked as a busser in Sonoma County. After studying entrepreneurship at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, Rossini discovered his interest in specialty coffee.

He later moved to Australia, drawn by it...

 

Most Popular

Reader Comments(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 
Rendered 01/30/2025 11:49