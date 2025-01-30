Craft coffee and community at Kettle on Main

Givino Rossini, owner of Kettle on Grand in Escondido, has thoughtfully transformed the former Hearth coffee shop into the warm and inviting Kettle on Main.

Rossini, with extensive experience in the service industry, is focused on providing excellent coffee and fostering community, consistency, and quality at the Fallbrook location.

His path into hospitality began in high school, when he worked as a busser in Sonoma County. After studying entrepreneurship at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, Rossini discovered his interest in specialty coffee.

He later moved to Australia, drawn by it...