Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

FCPG approves PLDO priority recommendations

Joe Naiman, Village News Reporter | Last updated Jan 30, 2025 10:13am0
Share

The Fallbrook Community Planning Group approved a priority list for Park Land Dedication Ordinance funding.

The planning group’s 14-0 vote Jan. 22, with Lee DeMeo absent, approved a prioritized list of recommendations which will be provided to the county’s Department of Parks and Recreation. The priority list retains trail connectivity as the highest priority. A swimming pool, equestrian facilities, and a second community center have been added to the list.

Park Land Development Ordinance fees are collected from developers to fund park improvements in the area of the development. In 1965 the S...

 

Most Popular

Reader Comments(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 
Rendered 01/30/2025 11:38