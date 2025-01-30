FCPG likely to recommend Aviation Road townhomes project

A presentation for a proposed three-story townhome project in the 500 block of Aviation Road was brought to the Fallbrook Community Planning group for a presentation Jan. 22. The project was a non-voting item, but the planning group expects to have a vote to recommend approval of the project at the Feb. 18 planning group meeting.

“We really like this project. It’s a really good infill project. It’s not high-density. It has lots of parking,” said planning group chair Eileen Delaney.

The proposal is for 130 to 160 ownership units. A waiver from the 35-foot height limit would be needed to approve...