Good Samaritans help after collision on East Mission Road

A two-vehicle collision late Saturday night, Feb 1, on East Mission Road near Hamilton Lane prompted emergency response, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash, involving a black Hyundai and a Nissan Altima, was reported at approximately 11:34 p.m. Authorities initially classified the incident as an unknown injury crash before upgrading it to a medical response.

A passerby reported that Good Samaritans were at the scene, directing traffic around the wreckage. The driver of the Hyundai told dispatchers she believed she was uninjured but was shaken up. The condition of the other vehicle's occupants was unclear.

CHP logs indicated the vehicles were blocking lanes, but it was unknown if either was drivable.

No further details were immediately available, and the incident remains under investigation.