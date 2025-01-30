Learning about bicycle and e-bike safety

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Sheriff Station participated in the very first "Live Well Fallbrook – Be A Tourist in Your Own Town" event, Jan. 23. Ed Maynard, the owner of E-Bike-A-Go-Go at 211 N. Main Avenue, asked the Sheriff Station staff if they would be interested in collaborating on bicycle and e-bike safety.

"This was a fantastic opportunity to share valuable information on e-bikes safety. We had a great time out there and the community was so appreciative," said Crime Prevention Specialist Heather Mitchell. Staff were on hand to engage with the citizens who stopped by the resource booth an...