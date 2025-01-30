Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Learning about bicycle and e-bike safety

Last updated Jan 30, 2025 10:12am0
Share
Village News/SDSO photos count

Sheriff Station personnel taking part in the bike safety event are in uniform, from left, Sgt. Duong, Deputy Fragoso, Deputy Gerry Hernandez, Sheriff Explorer Conner Allen and Lt. McNeal.

count

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Sheriff Station participated in the very first "Live Well Fallbrook – Be A Tourist in Your Own Town" event, Jan. 23. Ed Maynard, the owner of E-Bike-A-Go-Go at 211 N. Main Avenue, asked the Sheriff Station staff if they would be interested in collaborating on bicycle and e-bike safety.

"This was a fantastic opportunity to share valuable information on e-bikes safety. We had a great time out there and the community was so appreciative," said Crime Prevention Specialist Heather Mitchell. Staff were on hand to engage with the citizens who stopped by the resource booth an...

 

Most Popular

Reader Comments(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 
Rendered 01/30/2025 11:53