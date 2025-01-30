Minor injury reported in Reche Road collision

A minor injury was reported following a traffic collision late Saturday night on Reche Road near Via Vista, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Authorities received reports of the crash around 11:06 p.m., initially classifying it as a major injury accident before later updating it to a minor injury incident.

A van was blocking the roadway, and the driver appeared disoriented. Emergency responders arrived at the scene shortly after 11:10 p.m., and a tow truck was requested to remove the vehicle.

No further details were immediately available regarding the cause of the crash or the condition of those involved. That section of Reche Rd has accidents several times a year, just east of the Live Oak Park entrance near Gird Rd.