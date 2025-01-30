Student injured in E-bike collision near Fallbrook High School

A juvenile riding an E-bike was injured in a major injury collision with a vehicle near Fallbrook High School on Tuesday morning. A witness at the scene "Traffic was going normal speed, when a scooter rolled up, passing cars and tried to merge into traffic to turn left on Stagecoach and got hit."

The crash occurred around 8:13 a.m. in the southbound lane of S. Mission, south of Peppertree Park near the 2400 block of South Stagecoach Lane. According to the California Highway Patrol, an older-model gold Ford Ranger struck the student, prompting multiple vehicles to pull over at the scene.

Initially classified as a crash with unknown injuries, authorities later upgraded the incident to a major injury collision, dispatching emergency medical responders to the site. All southbound lanes were temporarily blocked, but officers reopened one of them by 8:28 a.m. after requesting a tow.

No further details were immediately available regarding the condition of the injured student. The investigation is ongoing.