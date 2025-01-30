Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Trash truck fire closes Stage Coach Lane in Fallbrook

Julie Reeder | Last updated Feb 04, 2025 11:22am0
Village News/Brian Briggs photol count

A trash truck is fully-engulfed in flames, closing traffic on S. Stage Coach Ln from E. Fallbrook St. to Reche Rd.

A fully engulfed EDCO trash truck fire has closed Stage Coach Lane at Reche Road and East Fallbrook Street. The incident occurred at approximately 9:38 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4, near 547 S. Stage Coach Lane. Authorities are considering dumping the truck's load onto the roadway to manage the situation. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

NCFPD Capt. Choi told Village News that there was a high probability that the fire was due to an improperly disposed Lithium Ion battery. He said 60% of trash load fires in San Diego County are caused by Lithium Ion batteries. He said the batteries can be safely disposed of by taking them directly to EDCO.

He said he didn't believe they had to dump the load to put out the fire and it was contained to the load in the truck. Interestingly enough, he said that there was a similar fire at the same time in San Marcos reported.

This is a developing story; further details will be provided as they become available.

 

