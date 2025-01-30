Trump Pauses Mexico Tariffs for 30 Days as Nations Agree to Border Security Measures

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump announced a 30-day pause on his newly imposed 25% tariffs on Mexican imports after reaching an agreement with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum. Under the deal, Mexico will deploy 10,000 troops to its northern border to combat illegal drug trafficking and migration while both nations engage in trade negotiations.

Trump said discussions will be led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, along with high-level Mexican officials. The president also signaled his intent to participate personally in the talks.

The move marks a significant diplomatic development between the two nations as Trump seeks stronger border security measures and trade agreements favorable to the U.S. "This is about putting American interests first while ensuring our neighbors do their part," Trump said in a statement.

The agreement follows increased pressure from the U.S. on Mexico to curb illegal migration and the flow of fentanyl and other drugs across the border. Mexican National Guard troops will be stationed at key entry points to address smuggling operations and prevent unlawful crossings.

Sheinbaum, confirming the agreement, emphasized that Mexico would continue to defend its citizens amid evolving U.S. immigration policies. However, she did not provide details on how the country plans to address deportations of migrants from the U.S.

The pause in tariffs helped stabilize U.S. stock markets, which initially dipped following the tariff announcement. While Mexico had previously threatened retaliatory measures, it has yet to specify tariff rates.

Meanwhile, Canada announced its own set of 25% retaliatory tariffs on $155 billion worth of U.S. goods. Trump did not directly respond to Canada's actions but has historically pushed back against foreign trade restrictions.

Sheinbaum also stated that the U.S. committed to preventing the flow of high-powered weapons into Mexico, though Trump did not mention this aspect in his announcement.

Trump said the pause in tariffs is conditional on Mexico's commitment to its security measures and good-faith participation in trade talks. If negotiations fail, the U.S. could reinstate tariffs at the end of the 30-day period.

This development underscores Trump's ongoing strategy of leveraging economic pressure to influence foreign policy, particularly regarding border security, trade, and the illegal fentanyl coming across the border.