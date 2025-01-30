Jones joins President Trump to discuss relief for Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES – Senate Minority Leader Brian W. Jones (R-San Diego) joined President Donald J. Trump and a bipartisan group of local, state, and Congressional officials for a roundtable discussion to address critical aid for California and other pressing issues facing the state, including water storage, forest management, and streamlining regulations, Jan, 24.

"I was grateful to join President Trump for a robust discussion about the devastating damage caused by the LA fires and how we will move forward with rebuilding," said Leader Jones. "On behalf of Senate Republicans and all Californians, I emphasize the importance of collaboration between the President and elected officials to deliver the urgent support our state needs – from critical disaster relief to meaningful policy changes that will help fix California and get us back on track. I sincerely thank President Trump for prioritizing California during his first days in office and for personally coming here to address this crisis. I am confident he will work with us to deliver real solutions for our state."