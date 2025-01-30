Strengthening San Diego's fire preparedness

Over the past several weeks, I’ve heard from countless San Diegans asking the same critical questions: “Could what happened in Los Angeles happen here? Are our reservoirs full? Is our brush cleared? Do we have enough water resources to combat a firestorm?”

These concerns are valid, and they require immediate answers. The devastating fires in Los Angeles are a stark reminder that we cannot afford to wait until it’s too late. That’s why, at our upcoming Board of Supervisors meeting, I am bringing forward a comprehensive plan to enhance San Diego County’s wildfire preparedness – because ensuring our community’s safety must be our highest priority.

Wildfires don’t wait, and neither can we. My proposal calls for immediate action to:

Expand firefighting resources – Acquire an additional twin-engine helicopter and new water tenders to ensure we have the equipment necessary to fight fires day and night.

Assess regional vulnerabilities – Conduct a full review of open spaces, reservoirs, and water infrastructure to ensure we have the necessary resources to combat wildfires.

Demand accountability and coordination – Bring together all relevant agencies, including the San Diego County Water Authority and fire districts, to publicly present a detailed wildfire preparedness report.

Evaluate the current capacity and reliability of water supplies for firefighting, particularly focusing on the adequacy of water available in fire hydrants during peak demand. This includes upgrading infrastructure, increasing the number of water mains, ensuring reservoirs and treatment plants can meet emergency demands, and adding additional heli-hydrants for faster aerial water deployment.

Insurance and Financial Recovery – Work with state regulators to ensure that insurance policies remain available and affordable in high-risk fire areas. We need to examine why insurance companies are withdrawing coverage or drastically increasing premiums and push for potential state law revisions to protect homeowners.

We’ve seen historic wildfires devastate California in recent years, and San Diego is not immune. Los Angeles relied on modern twin-engine helicopters and mobile water tenders to contain fires before they spiraled out of control. Meanwhile, San Diego’s emergency response teams are still operating aging, single-engine helicopters from the 1960s and 1970s. This is unacceptable.

San Diego must invest in the equipment and strategies that will prevent small fires from turning into major disasters. We cannot rely solely on mutual aid that takes time to mobilize – we must be self-sufficient and prepared before disaster strikes.

I am calling on my colleagues at the Board of Supervisors to urgently approve this initiative and commit to protecting our region. If we wait, we risk catastrophe. We have an opportunity to act now – before another tragedy unfolds.

Your support is crucial. Let’s make sure San Diego is prepared.