Students and residents should live unafraid, but criminals should be afraid

Recent reports of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activity in Downtown Fallbrook have sparked concerns among residents and parents in the community. While there is no confirmed evidence that anyone with undocumented immigration status and a criminal record was taken into custody locally, the presence of ICE agents has led to some anxiety for the criminals they are looking for, but also for families with school-age children.

It was reported to Village News that Fallbrook Union Elementary School District (FUESD) sent letters to parents to address fears and clarify the situation. Their communication emphasized that there is no fear for students at school. FUESD’s website reiterates this assurance and outlines the protections in place to safeguard students and their families.

The district’s “Education for All” policy is grounded in both state and federal law, ensuring that every child residing in the U.S., regardless of immigration status, has the right to attend public school. This principle is supported by California Education Code § 48200 and the landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision in Plyler v. Doe (1982), which guarantees equal access to education for all students. Furthermore, the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) prohibits schools from sharing students’ personal information with outside agencies, including federal immigration authorities, without parental consent or a judicial warrant. California Education Code § 49076 provides additional safeguards against unauthorized disclosure of student records.

While these legal protections are reassuring for families with children at school, the heightened activity by ICE nationwide has added to the tension. Over the past few days, ICE, in collaboration with federal agencies such as the DEA, has ramped up operations targeting undocumented individuals with criminal records. According to reports from AXIOS and The Guardian, these efforts have led to over 3,500 arrests since the current administration took office last week, with 956 reported on Sunday and 1,176 on Monday alone. Arrests have been concentrated in major cities such as Chicago, Tucson, San Juan, and Denver, with a focus on individuals involved in serious crimes like murder, sexual offenses against minors, and gang activity.

For example, in Denver, federal agents arrested 41 individuals, including alleged members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, at a makeshift nightclub. These arrests yielded significant seizures of drugs, weapons, and cash. In other areas, ICE targeted individuals wanted for homicide, armed robbery, possession of child sexual abuse material, and drug and gun convictions. “The worst go first,” said Matt Elliston, director of ICE’s Baltimore field office, describing the agency’s enforcement priorities.

According to the Associated Press, ICE was gathering targets in the Maryland and Washington area: someone wanted in El Salvador for homicide, a person convicted of armed robbery, a migrant found guilty of possessing child sexual abuse material, and another with drug and gun convictions. All were in the country illegally.

In Chicago, two Secret Service agents visited an elementary school chasing down a threat and left their cards with the administration in case they needed to contact them again. The administrator communicated inaccurately and broadly that it was ICE, spreading fear throughout the schools. The Governor soon was making announcements and a video decrying that ICE was going to schools, before finding out that the whole story was untrue.

Schoolchildren and citizens have the right to live peacefully without fear. Criminals in the country illegally don’t have that right.